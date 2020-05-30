2 national monuments in New Mexico plan partial reopenings | KOB 4
2 national monuments in New Mexico plan partial reopenings

2 national monuments in New Mexico plan partial reopenings

The Associated Press
Created: May 30, 2020 10:58 AM

GRANTS, N.M. (AP) — Plans are being made to partially reopen two national monuments near Grants in northwestern New Mexico for recreational access after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Park Service says El Malpais National Monument on Monday will reopen access to all trailheads, though the monument’s visitor center near Interstate 40 will remain closed temporarily due to a construction project.

Tentative plans call for the parking area and restrooms of the visitor center to reopen in mid-June but for the building’s main interior to remain closed until another phase of the reopening, possibly in July.

Officials say they tentatively plan to reopen the trails and campground at El Morro National Monument on a schedule of Wednesday through Sunday each week beginning in mid-June.

Rest rooms will be open but the main part of the monument’s visitor center will remain closed until a possible July reopening.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.


