2 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 558 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

2 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 558

2 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 558

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 10, 2020 07:17 AM
Created: April 10, 2020 07:02 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service have announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths. The Navajo Nation is now at a total of 558 cases of COVID-19 with 22 confirmed deaths.

The confirmed cases include 143 cases in New Mexico: 

Advertisement
  • Navajo County, AZ: 222
  • Apache County, AZ: 59
  • Coconino County, AZ: 124
  • McKinley County, NM: 53
  • San Juan County, NM: 79
  • Cibola County, NM: 9 
  • San Juan County, UT: 10
  • Socorro County, NM: 2 

The Navajo Nation has already been on a nightly curfew for nearly two weeks. On Friday they will be under a 57-hour weekend curfew beginning at 8 p.m. 

Navajo Police will be enforcing the curfew — issuing citations that may include a fine up to $1,000 and/or 30 days in jail. The curfew does not apply to essential employees, who must provide documentation from their employer. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

MORE: 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

1 additional death, 124 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
1 additional death, 124 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
Albuquerque nail salon providing Easter goodie bags for kids
Albuquerque nail salon providing Easter goodie bags for kids
Lovelace cuts pay, hours during COVID-19 crisis
Lovelace cuts pay, hours during COVID-19 crisis
Navajo Nation encourages families to learn the native language while staying at home
Navajo Nation encourages families to learn the native language while staying at home
Man arrested after making threats urging killing of Navajo people because of COVID-19 outbreak
Man arrested after making threats urging killing of Navajo people because of COVID-19 outbreak
Advertisement


Holding a picture of her mother, governor pleads with people to practice social distancing
Holding a picture of her mother, governor pleads with people to practice social distancing
Former Gov. Richardson starts COVID-19 Navajo relief fund
Former Gov. Richardson starts COVID-19 Navajo relief fund
New Mexico plans self-isolation spots for those with virus
New Mexico plans self-isolation spots for those with virus
2 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 558
2 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 558
Workforce Solutions expected to take more than 20,000 calls in a week
Workforce Solutions expected to take more than 20,000 calls in a week