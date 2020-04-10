2 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 558

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service have announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths. The Navajo Nation is now at a total of 558 cases of COVID-19 with 22 confirmed deaths.
The confirmed cases include 143 cases in New Mexico:
The Navajo Nation has already been on a nightly curfew for nearly two weeks. On Friday they will be under a 57-hour weekend curfew beginning at 8 p.m.
Navajo Police will be enforcing the curfew — issuing citations that may include a fine up to $1,000 and/or 30 days in jail. The curfew does not apply to essential employees, who must provide documentation from their employer.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
