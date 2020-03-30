2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 281 | KOB 4
2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 281

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 30, 2020 04:17 PM
Created: March 30, 2020 06:11 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state health department announced Monday two more people died from COVID-19.

The state reports the people who died were females in their 90s and 70s in Bernalillo County. Both had underlying medical conditions, according to the Health Department.

In addition to the two deaths, the state announced 44 additional positive cases for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Mexico to 281.

The latest confirmed cases include:

  • 16 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Doña Ana County
  • 3 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 5 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 3 new cases in Torrance County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here

The state says 24 people are hospitalized, and 26 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. 

New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.

For the latest COVID-19 coverage, click here. To find local resources, click here


