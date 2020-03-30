2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 281

16 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

5 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Valencia County

The state says 24 people are hospitalized, and 26 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions.

New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.

