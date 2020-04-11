2 new deaths, 101 additional COVID-19 cases reported on Navajo Nation, bringing total to 698

698 Navajo County, AZ: 252

Apache County, AZ: 79

Coconino County, AZ: 150

McKinley County, NM: 92

San Juan County, NM: 97

Cibola County, NM: 11

San Juan County, UT: 11

Socorro County, NM: 6

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez alongside Vice President Myron Lizer said rapid test kits will soon become available at Navajo Nation IHS facilities and other tribal health centers.

"Quicker test results will likely result in even higher numbers of positive cases, but it will help to identify those who have the virus and begin to mitigate the cases much quicker. We must do better," President Nez said. "If we all stay home this weekend, the spread will lessen. For those celebrating Easter on Sunday, we strongly urge everyone to participate in church services offered through the internet, television, radio, and other safe means of communication."