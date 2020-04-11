2 new deaths, 101 additional COVID-19 cases reported on Navajo Nation, bringing total to 698

Justine Lopez
Updated: April 11, 2020 09:07 PM
Created: April 11, 2020 08:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service announced 101 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths Saturday. The Navajo Nation is now at a total of 698 cases of COVID-19—206 of which are in New Mexico—and 24 confirmed deaths.
The confirmed cases include:
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez alongside Vice President Myron Lizer said rapid test kits will soon become available at Navajo Nation IHS facilities and other tribal health centers.
"Quicker test results will likely result in even higher numbers of positive cases, but it will help to identify those who have the virus and begin to mitigate the cases much quicker. We must do better," President Nez said. "If we all stay home this weekend, the spread will lessen. For those celebrating Easter on Sunday, we strongly urge everyone to participate in church services offered through the internet, television, radio, and other safe means of communication."
The Navajo Nation has already been on a nightly curfew for nearly two weeks. On Friday, a 57-hour weekend curfew began at 8 p.m.
Navajo Police will be enforcing the curfew — issuing citations that may include a fine up to $1,000 and/or 30 days in jail. The curfew does not apply to essential employees, who must provide documentation from their employer.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
