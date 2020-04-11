2 new deaths, 101 additional COVID-19 cases reported on Navajo Nation, bringing total to 698 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

2 new deaths, 101 additional COVID-19 cases reported on Navajo Nation, bringing total to 698

2 new deaths, 101 additional COVID-19 cases reported on Navajo Nation, bringing total to 698

Justine Lopez
Updated: April 11, 2020 09:07 PM
Created: April 11, 2020 08:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service announced 101 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths Saturday. The Navajo Nation is now at a total of 698 cases of COVID-19—206 of which are in New Mexico—and 24 confirmed deaths.

The confirmed cases include:

Advertisement
  • 698 Navajo County, AZ: 252
  • Apache County, AZ: 79
  • Coconino County, AZ: 150
  • McKinley County, NM: 92 
  • San Juan County, NM: 97
  • Cibola County, NM: 11
  • San Juan County, UT: 11
  • Socorro County, NM: 6

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez alongside Vice President Myron Lizer said rapid test kits will soon become available at Navajo Nation IHS facilities and other tribal health centers.

"Quicker test results will likely result in even higher numbers of positive cases, but it will help to identify those who have the virus and begin to mitigate the cases much quicker. We must do better," President Nez said. "If we all stay home this weekend, the spread will lessen. For those celebrating Easter on Sunday, we strongly urge everyone to participate in church services offered through the internet, television, radio, and other safe means of communication."

The Navajo Nation has already been on a nightly curfew for nearly two weeks. On Friday, a 57-hour weekend curfew began at 8 p.m. 

Navajo Police will be enforcing the curfew — issuing citations that may include a fine up to $1,000 and/or 30 days in jail. The curfew does not apply to essential employees, who must provide documentation from their employer. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor expands public health order that bans mass gatherings to include places of worship
Governor expands public health order that bans mass gatherings to include places of worship
1 new death, 86 additional confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, bringing state total to 1,174
1 new death, 86 additional confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, bringing state total to 1,174
20,000: US death toll overtakes Italy's as Midwest braces
A worshipper prays during the celebrations marking Easter, at the chapel of Our Lady of the Gate of Dawn, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, April 11, 2020. The church cancelled all worship services but some people came to the chapel to celebrate Easter nearby. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Curfew goes into effect this weekend in Las Vegas
Curfew goes into effect this weekend in Las Vegas
Climate control trailers now in Albuquerque in case of 'surge in fatalities'
Climate control trailers now in Albuquerque in case of 'surge in fatalities'
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham discusses coronavirus response, plans moving forward
Gov. Lujan Grisham discusses coronavirus response, plans moving forward
2 new deaths, 101 additional COVID-19 cases reported on Navajo Nation, bringing total to 698
2 new deaths, 101 additional COVID-19 cases reported on Navajo Nation, bringing total to 698
Asian American community collects PPE to donate to health care workers, first responders
Asian American community collects PPE to donate to health care workers, first responders
Governor expands public health order that bans mass gatherings to include places of worship
Governor expands public health order that bans mass gatherings to include places of worship
BCSO deputizes man on his 100th birthday
BCSO deputizes man on his 100th birthday