2 new deaths, 47 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases according to partial report

Justine Lopez
Created: April 19, 2020 04:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths and 47 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Due to a technical lapse from some labs, Sunday's numbers only reflect a partial total. NMDOH officials said the delayed results will be reflected in Monday's total.

The state total of confirmed cases has reached 1,845.

The latest deaths include:

  • A Bernalillo County male in his 30s. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.
  • A San Juan County female in her 80s. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions. The individual was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington.

The latest positive cases include:

  • 15 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 7 new cases in McKinley County
  • 15 new cases in San Juan County
  • 4 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 1 new case in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County

The number of New Mexico COVID-19-related deaths is 55. State officials said 103 individuals are currently being hospitalized for the virus in our state. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. Officials also said that 487 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).


