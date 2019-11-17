2 new lawsuits accuse Jesuit priests in Albuquerque of abuse | KOB 4
2 new lawsuits accuse Jesuit priests in Albuquerque of abuse

The Associated Press
Created: November 17, 2019 11:43 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Two new lawsuits have been filed that allege three Jesuit priests who once ministered at a downtown Albuquerque church sexually abused two victims.

In a copyright story Sunday, the Albuquerque Journal reports one of the alleged victims contends he was sexually abused eight years ago at Immaculate Conception Church.

In the other lawsuit, a woman contends she was molested by two Jesuit priests from Immaculate Conception beginning in 1968 when she attended first grade at a nearby school.

The Journal says the two priests accused in that suit have since died.

Jesuits USA Central and Southern Province has denied the allegations in the lawsuits, saying their investigations don’t support the claims.

Albuquerque attorney Brad Hall says his firm expects to file more lawsuits in the coming months against religious orders.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

