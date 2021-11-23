2 New Mexico school districts close down, citing COVID surge | KOB 4

Cedar Attanasio
Created: November 23, 2021 08:59 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — At least two New Mexico school districts are sending all of their students home early this week because of a coronavirus infection surge.

Santa Fe Public Schools says students will go to remote learning starting Tuesday. That represents the largest closure of K-12 schools since the spring.

The smaller Los Lunas school district outside Albuquerque has closed to in-person learning on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the Thanksgiving break.

While some schools had to close their doors in the past because of virus outbreaks, remote learning for an entire school district has been rare this semester. Online school comes at a cost, including parental child care struggles.


