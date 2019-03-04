2 people suffer critical injuries in crash on I-25 at Broadway
Joshua Panas
March 04, 2019 10:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two people were injured in a crash on I-25 at Broadway Monday evening.
The Bernalillo County Fire Department reports a vehicle plunged 35 feet into a ditch after crashing into another vehicle on I-25.
The driver managed to get out of the vehicle and was taken to the hospital when emergency crews arrived. An official with BCFD said crews had to use a 35-foot extension ladder to reach the other victim at the bottom of the ditch.
That person was taken to UNM Hospital with critical injuries.
The southbound lanes of I-25 were closed for about three hours.
