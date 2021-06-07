Man shot, child injured in chaotic string of events in SE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 07, 2021 06:47 PM
Created: June 07, 2021 05:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Several crashes in southeast Albuquerque left a child and a man in critical condition.
Police first responded to a crash near Zuni and California Monday afternoon. Police said a vehicle that a six-year-old was in was T-boned. The child was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Around the corner, another vehicle was involved in a crash. Police said a man inside was shot.
Police are asking people who witnessed the crashes or a shooting to come forward.
Two hours later, officers were called to the area near Yale and Gibson in reference to a shooting. Emergency crews determined one person at the scene was dead. Police do not believe the incident was related to the earlier shooting or crashes.
