2 people suffer gunshot wounds in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

2 people suffer gunshot wounds in NE Albuquerque

2 people suffer gunshot wounds in NE Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
March 11, 2019 09:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot in northeast Albuquerque.

Advertisement

Police said they received a call around 4 p.m from a person who said their neighbor had been shot in the face.

The caller said a female, who lives with the person who was shot in the face, possibly shot herself. 

Upon arriving at the 500 block of Texas St., officers located the male with the gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police also located the woman at the apartment with a gunshot wound. Police do not expect her to survive. 

Police are still investigating exactly what led to the shootings. 

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: March 11, 2019 09:28 PM
Created: March 11, 2019 08:00 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

2 people suffer gunshot wounds in NE Albuquerque
2 people suffer gunshot wounds in NE Albuquerque
Man accused of firing at vehicle, narrowly missing 3-year-old girl
Man accused of firing at vehicle, narrowly missing 3-year-old girl
Edgewood community rallies behind man whose car broke down while moving across the country
Edgewood community rallies behind man whose car broke down while moving across the country
No-kill shelter asks for help from the community
No-kill shelter asks for help from the community
Mother, children found safe
Delilah Moya
Advertisement




Hundreds of migrants being cared for in Albuquerque
Hundreds of migrants being cared for in Albuquerque
4 Investigates: Disabled war veteran claims his rights were violated at courthouse
4 Investigates: Disabled war veteran claims his rights were violated at courthouse
Commission documenting mistreatment of Native American students
Commission documenting mistreatment of Native American students
New Mexico plan to boost spending heads to Senate floor
New Mexico plan to boost spending heads to Senate floor
Early childhood education bill heads to governor for signature
Early childhood education bill heads to governor for signature