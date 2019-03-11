2 people suffer gunshot wounds in NE Albuquerque
Joshua Panas
March 11, 2019 09:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot in northeast Albuquerque.
Police said they received a call around 4 p.m from a person who said their neighbor had been shot in the face.
The caller said a female, who lives with the person who was shot in the face, possibly shot herself.
Upon arriving at the 500 block of Texas St., officers located the male with the gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.
Police also located the woman at the apartment with a gunshot wound. Police do not expect her to survive.
Police are still investigating exactly what led to the shootings.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Updated: March 11, 2019 09:28 PM
Created: March 11, 2019 08:00 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved