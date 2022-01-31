3 postal workers robbed in Albuquerque, USPS offers $50K reward for information

Spencer Schacht
Updated: January 31, 2022 06:33 PM
Created: January 31, 2022 04:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In the last month, three postal workers were robbed while on their delivery route in Albuquerque.
The U.S. Postal Service says the first robbery happened on Jan. 11 at gunpoint, and the second armed robbery happened on Jan. 18. Then the third mail carrier was robbed over the weekend at the Mountain View Vista Apartments in northeast Albuquerque.
The postal service says they are still looking for the suspects. They have released surveillance pictures of the suspects involved in the Jan. 11 and Jan. 18 robberies. Now, they are offering a $50,000 reward for any information leading to their arrests.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is leading the investigation. While they did not confirm what was stolen, friends of the mail carriers tell KOB 4 the robbers got away with keys that can open neighborhood mailbox units, like the ones you would see outside an apartment.
This is concerning because now someone could have access to sensitive documents or tax returns or treasury checks that come in the mail this time of year.
While USPS has not released any information on Saturday’s robbery, friends of the mail carrier say the carrier was also held at gunpoint.
These suspects are considered armed. If you see them you are encouraged not to approach them, instead report it to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service by calling 1-877-876-2455. Say "Law enforcement,” then follow the instructions to share your information.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company