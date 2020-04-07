2 Presbyterian health care workers, 1 UNM Hospital worker tests positive for COVID-19

The state has no data that tracks how many state health care workers have tested positive, but they do use the CDC’s guidance when treating them for the virus.

A spokesperson with the state health department sent KOB 4 the following statement about caring for COVID-positive health care workers:

"The Department of Health investigates each health care worker case and tailors the CDC guidance on the subject to prevent further spread in other health care workers and patients as well as to help get the any COVID-positive health care worker back to caring for patients when it's safe.”

Eleanor Chavez is the executive director of the local chapter of the National Union of Hospital and Health Care Employees. She said she wants hospitals to start testing employees even if they are not showing any symptoms.

“We know that it's probably happening more than we know about because, again, like you said, the hospitals aren't releasing that information,” Chavez said.

Chavez also said hospitals need to make sure they have enough PPE for health care workers.

According to Presbyterian, they have good supply of PPE for now.

"We've been doing everything we can to ensure a continuous supply of personal protective equipment for Presbyterian Healthcare employees and providers and have not had any significant shortfall,” said Dr. Jeff Slavon, medical director of infection control at Presbyterian Hospital.