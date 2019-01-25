2 semi crashes on same day hits close to home for truck drivers | KOB 4
2 semi crashes on same day hits close to home for truck drivers

Casey Torres
January 25, 2019 05:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two crashes involving three semis has left truck drivers shaken.

The crashes, which happened within hours of each other on I-40 Thursday, left three people dead.

Miguel Peralta, a truck driver, stopped to pay his respects at one of the crash sites.

"The reason why I'm here is because I want to see and, you know, I feel, I feel I almost cried on the way over there because I feel sorry," he said.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash near Route 66 casino.

As for the crash on I-40 between Coors and Unser, investigators with New Mexico State Police (NMSP) say a semi hit a car from behind before catching fire.

"After the collision, the Toyota Prius spun into the median and the driver of the commercial motor vehicle appeared to have lost control, went into the right side of the roadway and struck a cement barrier, and ended striking a pole as it lost control," said NMSP spokesman Dusty Francisco.

Casey Torres


January 25, 2019
Created: January 25, 2019 03:49 PM

