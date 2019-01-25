2 semi crashes on same day hits close to home for truck drivers

"The reason why I'm here is because I want to see and, you know, I feel, I feel I almost cried on the way over there because I feel sorry," he said.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash near Route 66 casino.

As for the crash on I-40 between Coors and Unser, investigators with New Mexico State Police (NMSP) say a semi hit a car from behind before catching fire.

"After the collision, the Toyota Prius spun into the median and the driver of the commercial motor vehicle appeared to have lost control, went into the right side of the roadway and struck a cement barrier, and ended striking a pole as it lost control," said NMSP spokesman Dusty Francisco.