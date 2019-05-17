2 shootings by state police in Albuquerque spur concern

The group APD Forward, which includes the American Civil Liberties Union, issued its statement Friday, following two shootings a day earlier by state police. The shootings happened within an hour of each other.

APD Forward noted the shootings came less than a week after Mayor Tim Keller outlined a coordinated public-safety push in the city across agencies amid a crime wave. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham assigned 50 state police to bolster law enforcement's presence in Albuquerque.