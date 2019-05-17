2 shootings by state police in Albuquerque spur concern | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

2 shootings by state police in Albuquerque spur concern

2 shootings by state police in Albuquerque spur concern

The Associated Press
May 17, 2019 06:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police reform advocates say they're concerned state police patrolling Albuquerque are not being held to the same use-of-force and training standards as Albuquerque police.

Advertisement

The group APD Forward, which includes the American Civil Liberties Union, issued its statement Friday, following two shootings a day earlier by state police. The shootings happened within an hour of each other.

APD Forward noted the shootings came less than a week after Mayor Tim Keller outlined a coordinated public-safety push in the city across agencies amid a crime wave. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham assigned 50 state police to bolster law enforcement's presence in Albuquerque.

APD Forward called for the mayor and governor to ensure state police follow the same protocols as Albuquerque police.

Albuquerque police in recent years have undergone an overhaul of their policies as a result of a federal settlement agreement.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: May 17, 2019 06:18 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Measles case confirmed in New Mexico
Measles case confirmed in New Mexico
NMSP: Officer shot suspect who struck police vehicle in SW Albuquerque
NMSP: Officer shot suspect who struck police vehicle in SW Albuquerque
Bottomless Lakes State Park evacuated as fire grows in SE New Mexico
Bottomless Lakes State Park evacuated as fire grows in SE New Mexico
Pet owners warned about the dangers of foxtails
Pet owners warned about the dangers of foxtails
Video shows APD officers confronting home invasion suspect
Video shows APD officers confronting home invasion suspect
Advertisement




Measles case confirmed in New Mexico
Measles case confirmed in New Mexico
Sandoval County settles lawsuit following inmate death
Sandoval County settles lawsuit following inmate death
Video shows APD officers confronting home invasion suspect
Video shows APD officers confronting home invasion suspect
Stadium traffic expected this weekend due to coinciding games
Stadium traffic expected this weekend due to coinciding games
NMDOH warns about Hepatitis A outbreak, over 100 cases since November
NMDOH warns about Hepatitis A outbreak, over 100 cases since November