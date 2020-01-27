UNM student-athletes attended party where 2 people were shot | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

UNM student-athletes attended party where 2 people were shot

UNM student-athletes attended party where 2 people were shot

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 27, 2020 05:17 PM
Created: January 27, 2020 03:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting at a party that left two people injured early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. near Louisiana and I-40. 

Advertisement

Police said one of the victims suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The other individual was hit in the ankle, according to police.

According to UNM Athletics Director Eddie Nunez, student-athletes were at the party. 

"We are currently working through the proper channels to gather more information.  We consider this matter very serious. As a department we are thankful that everyone is safe and that the situation as we understand it didn't escalate.  We will reserve comment until a more appropriate time when we have more information," Nunez said in a statement. 

Police are following up on leads after reportedly interviewing several witnesses.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Shooting at apartment complex prompted shelter in place at 3 Albuquerque schools
Shooting at apartment complex prompted shelter in place at 3 Albuquerque schools
UNM student-athletes attended party where 2 people were shot
UNM student-athletes attended party where 2 people were shot
Man killed at apartment complex in SW Albuquerque
Man killed at apartment complex in SW Albuquerque
Male shot, killed in downtown Albuquerque
Male shot, killed in downtown Albuquerque
Rocky Long will return to UNM as defensive coordinator for the Lobos
Rocky Long will return to UNM as defensive coordinator for the Lobos
Advertisement


Parents of murdered teen still waiting on justice for their son
Parents of murdered teen still waiting on justice for their son
Home builders facing lawsuits get help from lawmakers
Home builders facing lawsuits get help from lawmakers
Lawmaker joins fight to protect land on Albuquerque's West Side
Lawmaker joins fight to protect land on Albuquerque's West Side
UNM student-athletes attended party where 2 people were shot
UNM student-athletes attended party where 2 people were shot
LA talent manager offers advice for NM actors
LA talent manager offers advice for NM actors