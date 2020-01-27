UNM student-athletes attended party where 2 people were shot

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 27, 2020 05:17 PM
Created: January 27, 2020 03:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting at a party that left two people injured early Sunday morning.
The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. near Louisiana and I-40.
Police said one of the victims suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The other individual was hit in the ankle, according to police.
According to UNM Athletics Director Eddie Nunez, student-athletes were at the party.
"We are currently working through the proper channels to gather more information. We consider this matter very serious. As a department we are thankful that everyone is safe and that the situation as we understand it didn't escalate. We will reserve comment until a more appropriate time when we have more information," Nunez said in a statement.
Police are following up on leads after reportedly interviewing several witnesses.
