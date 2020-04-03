2 sites selected to provide additional hospital space in NM | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > White House Coronavirus Task Force Provides Update
Advertisement

2 sites selected to provide additional hospital space in NM

2 sites selected to provide additional hospital space in NM

Joshua Panas
Created: April 03, 2020 03:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The governor announced Friday that the state has selected the old Lovelace Hospital, on Gibson in Albuquerque, as a site for "step down hospital service."

A high school in Gallup was also chosen to be an alternate care facility.

Advertisement

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the Army Corps of Engineers have been evaluating the sites to make sure they will suit the needs of New Mexicans who need care.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Mayor Keller: Several new COVID-19 cases confirmed at ABQ retirement community
Mayor Keller: Several new COVID-19 cases confirmed at ABQ retirement community
1 new COVID-19 death reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 403
1 new COVID-19 death reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 403
CABQ reports more than 70 businesses to State Police for violating governor's order
CABQ reports more than 70 businesses to State Police for violating governor's order
Possible shooting reported in NW Albuquerque
Possible shooting reported in NW Albuquerque
Hotel that hosted John Wayne to house homeless patients
Hotel that hosted John Wayne to house homeless patients
Advertisement


3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 495
3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 495
Governor extends order that limits business in NM, says masks are not mandatory
Governor extends order that limits business in NM, says masks are not mandatory
2 sites selected to provide additional hospital space in NM
2 sites selected to provide additional hospital space in NM
Mayor Keller: Several new COVID-19 cases confirmed at ABQ retirement community
Mayor Keller: Several new COVID-19 cases confirmed at ABQ retirement community
State officials and the Archdiocese of Santa Fe discourage Good Friday pilgrimages
State officials and the Archdiocese of Santa Fe discourage Good Friday pilgrimages