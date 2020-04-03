2 sites selected to provide additional hospital space in NM

Joshua Panas
Created: April 03, 2020 03:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The governor announced Friday that the state has selected the old Lovelace Hospital, on Gibson in Albuquerque, as a site for "step down hospital service."
A high school in Gallup was also chosen to be an alternate care facility.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the Army Corps of Engineers have been evaluating the sites to make sure they will suit the needs of New Mexicans who need care.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company