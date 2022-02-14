2 suspects charged in shooting of New Mexico State Police officer appear in court

"It's no surprise to know that Caleb has a violent criminal history, I think I mentioned that yesterday, we have all read that book," Johnson said at a news conference over the weekend.

State police are still looking for a few more individuals who helped Elledge and Martinez hide from police – and Johnson is determined they will find them.

"We will find every single one of them and they can expect a knock on their door from state police, if you had anything to do with these two," Johnson said.

Elledge and Martinez will now appear in front of a district court judge in the next five days.