2 suspects charged in shooting of New Mexico State Police officer appear in court

Spencer Schacht
Updated: February 14, 2022 06:22 PM
Created: February 14, 2022 04:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Both of the suspects charged in the shooting of a New Mexico State Police officer – 24-year-old Caleb Elledge and 22-year-old Alanna Martinez – are now headed to district court for a judge to decide if they should stay behind bars until trial.
Both suspects appeared virtually before a judge Monday. They were arrested Saturday in the East Mountains – state police had been looking for the couple since Friday when they led a state police supervisor on a chase from Edgewood up Route 66.
The chase ended with Elledge allegedly shooting the supervisor before the couple fled. The supervisor survived and was released from the hospital Saturday.
New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson said it was no surprise the couple had a long rap sheet of violent crimes.
"It's no surprise to know that Caleb has a violent criminal history, I think I mentioned that yesterday, we have all read that book," Johnson said at a news conference over the weekend.
State police are still looking for a few more individuals who helped Elledge and Martinez hide from police – and Johnson is determined they will find them.
"We will find every single one of them and they can expect a knock on their door from state police, if you had anything to do with these two," Johnson said.
Elledge and Martinez will now appear in front of a district court judge in the next five days.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company