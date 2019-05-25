2 Uber passengers killed in crash on Alameda
Christina Rodriguez
May 25, 2019 06:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say two Uber passengers were killed Friday night when they were hit by another car.
According to police, a man was driving eastbound on Alameda in a 2017 Ford Fusion and was turning northbound onto Pan American Freeway when he was hit by a 2007 Kia Sedan.
"DWI Units are conducting an investigation since the Kia driver showed signs of impairment," said APD spokesman Simon Drobik.
Both passengers in the Ford Fusion were killed. No word on the condition of the Uber driver.
The Kia driver was transported to the hospital where he is in stable condition.
