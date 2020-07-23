2 US House Dems seek COVID-19 funds for returning workers | KOB 4
2 US House Dems seek COVID-19 funds for returning workers

The Associated Press
Updated: July 23, 2020 10:24 AM
Created: July 23, 2020 10:21 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Two U.S. House Democrats are seeking to extend federal unemployment assistance and benefits to those reentering the workforce during the pandemic.

U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico and Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada introduced Thursday the Back on Your Feet Act, which seeks to provide a one-time federal payment of $3,600 to residents returning to work.

Under the proposal, returning workers would receive the payment to help with higher costs of working during the pandemic and provide income until the first paycheck arrives.

Federal unemployment benefits would also be extended through January 31, 2021, for more than 30 million workers.

