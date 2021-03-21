2-year-old boy killed in tragic accident

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD is investigating a fatal car accident that left a two-year-old boy dead in northeast Albuquerque.
According to police, the accident occurred as the child's family was preparing to go to church in two separate vehicles.
As the mother was loading the children into the car, the two-year-old wandered into the path of a truck his father was driving.
The child was run over by the front right tire of the truck and sustained life-threatening injuries.
Police said there was no foul play.
