2 years of COVID-19: New Mexico health officials provide update on pandemic

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 11, 2022 05:14 PM
Created: March 11, 2022 03:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Friday the New Mexico Department of Health marked two years of the pandemic in the state with a COVID-19 update.
"COVID has been devastating, we've lost 7,000 people, more than that now to this deadly virus, but many of us have learned new things, many of us have grown, many of us have changed, many of us have learned to appreciate when we get it, that time spent with family," Dr. David Scrase, acting secretary for the state's Department of Health, said.
Scrase noted improvement in New Mexico – hospitalizations are down and restrictions are easing up. Masks are largely optional for New Mexicans now, including in schools, despite multiple studies that show mask requirements made a big difference in reducing spread.
"We always strongly recommend everything that science guides us, but we also hear loud and clear from people who don't believe it's our role in government to tell people what to do, particularly in what you might call a time of peace like we're having right now," Scrase said.
Scrase said the NMDOH is developing a plan to deal with future surges or variants as needed. They're also working to update the state's emergency plan for pandemics to reflect what they've learned over the course of COVID-19.
On Friday, New Mexico reported 10 additional COVID-19 deaths, 148 hospitalizations and 264 new cases.
NMDOH COVID-19 timeline:
