2 years of COVID-19: New Mexico health officials provide update on pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Friday the New Mexico Department of Health marked two years of the pandemic in the state with a COVID-19 update.

"COVID has been devastating, we've lost 7,000 people, more than that now to this deadly virus, but many of us have learned new things, many of us have grown, many of us have changed, many of us have learned to appreciate when we get it, that time spent with family," Dr. David Scrase, acting secretary for the state's Department of Health, said.