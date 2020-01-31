20 offenders arrested since launch of Metro 15 operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In the past week, seven people on the Metro 15 list have been arrested. At a press conference Friday, Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque Police Department Chief Mike Geier highlighted the 'early success' of the Metro 15 operation.

The program targets the top 15 most violent offenders in Albuquerque. Once a violent offender is caught, another violent offender is added to the list. 12 of the original Metro 15 offenders have been arrested. Since the launch of the Metro 15 two months ago, 20 offenders have been arrested in total.