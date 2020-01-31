20 offenders arrested since launch of Metro 15 operation | KOB 4
20 offenders arrested since launch of Metro 15 operation

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 31, 2020 12:42 PM
Created: January 31, 2020 12:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In the past week, seven people on the Metro 15 list have been arrested. At a press conference Friday, Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque Police Department Chief Mike Geier highlighted the 'early success' of the Metro 15 operation

The program targets the top 15 most violent offenders in Albuquerque. Once a violent offender is caught, another violent offender is added to the list. 12 of the original Metro 15 offenders have been arrested. Since the launch of the Metro 15 two months ago, 20 offenders have been arrested in total. 

"We have all hands on deck to target specific violent offenders who threaten our public safety," APD Chief Geier said. "We asked for help from the public, and we are getting quality tips through Crime Stoppers. That sends a strong message to offenders that they can't hide and continue to perpetrate these acts of violence."

Here is a list of those who have been arrested:

  • Andres Silva-Aguilar (Arrested March 29, 2019)
  • Edward Laird (Arrested December 2, 2019)
  • Manuel Ortega (Arrested December 12, 2019) 
  • Eric Peralta (Arrested December 12, 2019) 
  • John Trujillo (Arrested December 16, 2019) 
  • Jamil Lewis (Arrested December 18, 2019) 
  • Michelle Glascock (Arrested December 20, 2019) 
  • Ahmad Williams (Arrested January 7, 2020) 
  • Matthew Carrillo (Arrested January 12, 2020)
  • Rashad Jones (Arrested January 15, 2020)
  • Lawrence Chavez (Arrested January 22, 2020) 
  • Elias Miyamoto (Arrested January 22, 2020)
  • Russell Kimber (Arrested January 23, 2020)
  • Brian Stenerson (Arrested January 26, 2020)
  • George Parra (Arrested January 27, 2020) 
  • Chantelle Tapia (Arrested January 28, 2020) 
  • Daniel Drake (Arrested January 29, 2020) 
  • Adrian Nieto (Arrested January 29, 2020)
  • Richard Howell (Arrested January 30, 2020)
  • Paul Marquez (Arrested January 30, 2020) 

As of Friday, 18 offenders are still in custody. Police say Eric Peralta and Michelle Glascock have been released. 

Here is the latest Metro 15 list: 

Anyone with information about Metro 15 offenders should call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP. 


