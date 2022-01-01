Rescue crews recover multiple people trapped overnight on Sandia tramway

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 01, 2022 01:32 PM
Created: January 01, 2022 11:26 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Multiple people who were trapped on the Sandia Peak Tramway following icy conditions have been rescued.
In a tweet, Bernalillo County Fire said all 20 employees have been rescued from Gondola 2, but are working on a rescue plan for one employee who is still in Gondola 1.
Officials have confirmed that the Ten3 employees were taking the tram back down Friday night around 9:30 p.m. after ice accumulation stopped the tramway.
According to Sandia Peak HR Manager Brian Coon, there was an unusually fast accumulation of ice on one of the cables that made it droop below the tram, making it dangerous to keep going.
KOB 4 has confirmed that a rescue team is on route and will be flying a helicopter to land on the mountain.
BCSO search and rescue says the folks are in surprisingly high spirits.
Stay with KOB 4 and kob.com for updates.
After a coordinated effort between BCFD, BCSO, NM State Police, and NM Search & Rescue Teams, we are happy to report that the 20 people have been rescued from Gondola 2. Gondola 1 still has one employee and we are actively working are rescue plan.— BernalilloCountyFire (@BerncoFire) January 1, 2022
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company