Rescue crews recover multiple people trapped overnight on Sandia tramway

Officials have confirmed that the Ten3 employees were taking the tram back down Friday night around 9:30 p.m. after ice accumulation stopped the tramway.

According to Sandia Peak HR Manager Brian Coon, there was an unusually fast accumulation of ice on one of the cables that made it droop below the tram, making it dangerous to keep going.

KOB 4 has confirmed that a rescue team is on route and will be flying a helicopter to land on the mountain.

BCSO search and rescue says the folks are in surprisingly high spirits.

