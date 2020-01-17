20 petitions filed for criminal records to be expunged

"So it's not automatic, but if somebody reaches that finish line, they're eligible, and they can request the judge to grant expungement," said Maestas.

But there are critics of the law, including the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government.

"It changes a public record,” said Melanie Majors, who is with the foundation. “We are all about giving the public access to records. The public owns those records. The public bought and paid for those them and they should have access to them."