20 petitions filed for criminal records to be expunged

Kai Porter
January 17, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Twenty people have requested to have their criminal records expunged since a new law took effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

In one case, a man was found not guilty of sexually exploiting children. He wants the records expunged, so he will have an easier time finding a job.

"There are probably tens of thousands of New Mexicans that are unemployed or underemployed as a result of a blemish on their criminal history that no longer reflects who they are," said State Rep. Antonio Maestas (D-Albuquerque) last month when he explained the reason he sponsored the bill.

Certain crimes, like murder and DWI are exempt. There's a waiting period, and offenders have to finish their sentence before they petition a court to expunge their criminal record.

"So it's not automatic, but if somebody reaches that finish line, they're eligible, and they can request the judge to grant expungement," said Maestas.

But there are critics of the law, including the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government.

"It changes a public record,” said Melanie Majors, who is with the foundation. “We are all about giving the public access to records. The public owns those records. The public bought and paid for those them and they should have access to them."


