2020 Election Explainer: How races are called, the Electoral College, voter turnout

"If a lot of the ballots yet to be counted are coming from the Atlanta area, yeah, you should probably wait, because not only a large number of ballots, but those ballots will probably go towards the Democratic candidate," Rocca explained.

It works the same for the other political party, too. Rural areas, for example, often favor Republicans.

The election projections come mostly from media organizations.

"It's in the media outlets' and the experts' interest to only make a projection when they're really confident in that projection," Rocca said.

Regardless of the projections, all votes will still be counted.

A Breakdown of the Electoral College

There are a few reasons why the Founding Fathers created this system. For one, they didn't fully trust the public, so they made the process indirect. The second reason is due to the sway of the popular vote.

"To actually protect the small states," Professor Rocca said. "If you move to a national popular vote, then you're talking about, back then, states like New York and Virginia completely wiping out the influence of smaller states like Rhode Island, let's say."

Right now, the main push to change the system is coming from Democrats.

"I would not be surprised if we revisit that conversation again after the 2020 election," Rocca said.

A Breakdown of Voter Turnout

Voter turnout increased nationwide during this election. In New Mexico, more people voted in this election than ever before.

The state saw a record-breaking 13% increase in voting compared to the 2016 presidential election, and a 10% increase from the previous state record in 2008.

The most populated counties also saw a jump compared to four years ago.



"We're seeing record levels of attentiveness, record levels of interest in this election— numbers that political scientists haven't seen ever," Rocca said.

So why the increase? For one, it's easier than ever to vote.



"The fact that more and more of us are used to voting early, all that does is help voting turnout," Rocca said.

Another possible reason is the COVID-19 pandemic.



"The fact that this has been an unusual year for America, and for American politics, particularly dealing with the pandemic and how politicized it became," Rocca said.

New Mexico's previous voter turnout record was back in 2008. That's because there was more grassroots organizing, more money and because social media wasn't what it is now.

"Voting is a very social act, and so really what motivates people to vote is being part of a network of people who are also inclined to participate and vote," said UNM political science professor Dr. Lonna Atkeson. "And that's something that social media has helped us pick up."

Professor Rocca added that parties did spend quite a bit of money to get people's attention this year, particularly in the southern New Mexico congressional race.



