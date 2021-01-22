2021 Gathering of Nations will be held virtually

KOB Web Staff
Created: January 22, 2021 01:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Once again, the 2021 Gathering of Nations Pow Wow will be a virtual online festival.
Officials said the dancing competitions will be livestreamed, alongside the Miss Indian World presentation.
People can also shop online at the Indian Trader’s Market to help out vendors who financially rely on this pow wow.
The public can join in on April 23 and 24. Events will begin at 1 p.m. each day.
For more information, visit the Gathering of Nations website.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company