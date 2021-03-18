2021 legislative session: What's been accomplished so far?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State lawmakers are feeling the deadline pressure with less than 48 hours left in the 2021 legislative session.

So far, the governor has signed 10 bills, which includes a handful of separate bills that are part of a larger package to help businesses that were hit hard by the pandemic. Other signed legislation includes the Restaurant Gross Receipts Tax Deduction, a bill that would waive liquor license fees, a bill that would allow for alcohol deliveries, a bill to repeal the state abortion ban, the Small Business Recovery Act, and a bill that extends unemployment benefits for New Mexicans.