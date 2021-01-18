2021 off to violent start in Albuquerque

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and canvassing the neighborhood. Police have not said if they have a suspect.

A neighbor said the area has seen a lot of violence.

"I pick up all the shell casings in front of my yard," she said. "People are dropping like flies."

The woman's death came after another violent weekend in Albuquerque.

Sunday night, police were called to a car crash near Rio Grande and Indian School. When they arrived, they found a woman with "obvious signs of trauma." The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police also discovered a body at the Motel Six on Avenida Cesar Chavez Saturday after getting a call about a shooting.

Last week, a spokesperson for APD said they believe their new crime-fighting programs are working.

"We have our Gun Violence Reduction Unit, we have our Street Crimes Unit, we now have the VIP program, that's shown to be very effective on the intervention side. So, we really need to tackle this from every angle," said APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos.

In 2020, Albuquerque had 76 homicides. In 2019, the city had a record-breaking 80 homicides.

Despite the recent violence Gallegos believes Albuquerque could see another drop in homicides in 2021.

"It's reasonable. We're really shooting for that," he said. "We need to get these guns off the streets and arrest these guys and keep them behind bars."



