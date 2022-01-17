2022 legislative session: How to track bills, watch livestream, stay engaged

All weapons, including guns, are banned from the Roundhouse – that includes people with a concealed carry permit. There will be metal detectors at each entrance of the Capitol.

This year, there will be no school field trips, no live performances or exhibits inside the Capitol.

Note: All House committee meetings will be virtual. House Speaker Brian Egolf said House floor sessions will be in person, but lawmakers who have COVID-19 or are considered high risk will have the option to participate virtually.

Many committee meetings will be virtual this session. Here's how you can engage online: