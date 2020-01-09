21-year-old armed robbery suspect added to Metro 15 list

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 09, 2020 03:19 PM
Created: January 09, 2020 03:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department released its latest Metro 15 list of the most wanted offenders.
Elias Miyamoto, 21, was added to the list this week. He's accused of armed robbery.
Ahmad Williams was taken off the list after he was arrested in Albany, Georgia. Police said they were able to make the arrest after getting a tip to Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the people on the list are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP
