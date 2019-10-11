21st annual Maize Maze opens at Los Poblanos Open Space

Inside the maze, visitors will find art installations from local talent. A side exit is also available if anyone gets a little overwhelmed.

Local bands will play live music by the gazebo and there is pumpkin painting, educational activities and more.

Friday night is New Mexico United night, so anyone with a team jersey or shirt will get a discount for 20% off.

The maze is open from October 11 to November 1.

Ticket prices are:

Free for ages 3 & under

$7 for ages 4 to 12

$10 for adults

All the money from ticket sales go to the nonprofit for next year's projects.