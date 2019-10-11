21st annual Maize Maze opens at Los Poblanos Open Space
Casey Torres
October 14, 2019 08:36 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The 21st annual Maize Maze opened Friday morning at Los Poblanos Open Space. This year's maze is called the ZiAmaizing Maze.
The Rio Grande Community Farm is the nonprofit that put together the 3.8 mile maze.
"It's in the shape of a giant Zia," said Monica Sanchez Gerdes, a coordinator. "It's really cool."
Inside the maze, visitors will find art installations from local talent. A side exit is also available if anyone gets a little overwhelmed.
Local bands will play live music by the gazebo and there is pumpkin painting, educational activities and more.
Friday night is New Mexico United night, so anyone with a team jersey or shirt will get a discount for 20% off.
The maze is open from October 11 to November 1.
Ticket prices are:
- Free for ages 3 & under
- $7 for ages 4 to 12
- $10 for adults
All the money from ticket sales go to the nonprofit for next year's projects.
