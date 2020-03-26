24 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 136 | KOB 4
24 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 136

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 26, 2020 04:19 PM
Created: March 26, 2020 06:16 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state health department announced 24 additional positive cases for COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Mexico to 136.

The latest confirmed cases include:

Seven new cases in Bernalillo County:

  • A female in her 20s
  • A female in her 30s
  • A male in his 40s
  • A male in his 50s
  • Three males in their 60s

One new case in Chaves County:

  • A female in her 50s

Three new cases in Doña Ana County:

  • Three males in their 20s

Two new cases in Sandoval County:

  • A female in her 60s
  • A male in his 70s

Six new cases in San Juan County:

  • A female in her teens
  • A female in her 30s
  • A male in his 30s
  • A female in her 40s
  • A female in her 50s
  • A male in his 60s??

Five new cases in Santa Fe County:

  • A male in his 30s
  • Two females in their 40s
  • A male in his 40s
  • A female in her 60s

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here

The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. New Mexicans are urged to stay at home and only go out when necessary. 

New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.

For the latest COVID-19 coverage, click here. To find local resources, click here


