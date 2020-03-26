24 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 136

A female in her 50s

Three new cases in Doña Ana County:

Three males in their 20s

Two new cases in Sandoval County:

A female in her 60s

A male in his 70s

Six new cases in San Juan County:

A female in her teens

A female in her 30s

A male in his 30s

A female in her 40s

A female in her 50s

A male in his 60s??

Five new cases in Santa Fe County:

A male in his 30s

Two females in their 40s

A male in his 40s

A female in her 60s

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. New Mexicans are urged to stay at home and only go out when necessary.

New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.

For the latest COVID-19 coverage, click here. To find local resources, click here.