24 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 136

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 26, 2020 04:19 PM
Created: March 26, 2020 06:16 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state health department announced 24 additional positive cases for COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Mexico to 136.
The latest confirmed cases include:
Seven new cases in Bernalillo County:
One new case in Chaves County:
Three new cases in Doña Ana County:
Two new cases in Sandoval County:
Six new cases in San Juan County:
Five new cases in Santa Fe County:
The Department of Health reports that there is community spread.
The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. New Mexicans are urged to stay at home and only go out when necessary.
New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.
For the latest COVID-19 coverage, click here. To find local resources, click here.
