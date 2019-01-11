27 more officers join APD | KOB 4
27 more officers join APD

Kai Porter
January 11, 2019 06:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department has 27 more officers.

The officers graduated from a seven-week lateral class Friday.

All 27 officers have prior law enforcement experience. The officers either re-joined APD or came from a different department.

Officer Gregory Lucero decided to join APD for several different reasons.

"Closer to family, I have a growing family, so a little bit more opportunity and I need to be able to provide for my family a little bit better,” Lucero said.

Since October, APD has added 89 new officers.

The department has a goal to hire 400 officers over four years to reach a total of 1,200 officers.

"I think we started at about 850 at the beginning of this year,” said APD Chief Michael Geier. “We're probably going to be around 970 at the end of June. It's still short but close to 1,000 officers is good."

Kai Porter


Updated: January 11, 2019 06:48 PM
Created: January 11, 2019 04:00 PM

