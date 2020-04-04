29 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths reported on Navajo Nation, bringing total to 270

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service announced four new deaths and 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 270. The total number of confirmed COVID-19-related deaths is 12.

The 270 confirmed positive cases include the following counties:



Navajo County, AZ: 112