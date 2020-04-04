29 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths reported on Navajo Nation, bringing total to 270 | KOB 4
Justine Lopez
Created: April 04, 2020 10:37 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service announced four new deaths and 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 270. The total number of confirmed COVID-19-related deaths is 12.

The 270 confirmed positive cases include the following counties:

Navajo County, AZ: 112

Apache County, AZ: 22

Coconino County, AZ: 83

McKinley County, NM: 15 *changed due to verification of residency for one individual

San Juan County, NM: 26

Cibola County, NM: 4

San Juan County, UT: 7

Socorro County, NM: 1

The Navajo Nation's curfew remains in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. Navajo Police Chief Phillip B. Francisco said officers will issue fines for anyone who violates curfew hours or the stay-at-home order.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

