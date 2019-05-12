3 injured after being shot while driving | KOB 4
3 injured after being shot while driving

Christina Rodriguez
May 12, 2019 09:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person is in critical condition and two others are injured after being shot while driving near Rio Grande and Rose Avenue, near I-40. 

Albuquerque police spokesman Tanner Tixier said they are unsure if this was a case of road rage or an ongoing dispute. 

One of the victims had a gunshot wound to the head and is in intensive care in critical condition. The other two victims were also taken to the hospital for their injuries and released. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: May 12, 2019 09:54 PM
Created: May 12, 2019 04:42 PM

