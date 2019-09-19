3 large dogs kill Pomeranian in brutal attack | KOB 4
Megan Abundis
September 19, 2019 10:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Three large dogs mauled a Pomeranian in Valencia County Thursday morning.

Arlene and Eddie Chavez said their grandchildren had just got on the school bus when they heard their dog in distress.

“I heard screaming and crying," Arlene said. “It was our dog, it was Roxy. They had mangled her.”

Arlene said by the time she could get to Roxy, it was too late.

“She was in such bad shape, she went to hide, to die," Arlene said. “Her skin, everything was gone."

The attack was so brutal, veterinarians couldn’t save her life.

“They had to put her to sleep,” Arlene said.

County workers captured the other dogs. They will be quarantined until a judge rules on the matter.

“Look what they did to this dog, they could do it to a child, anybody,” Arlene fears.

The owner of the dog was cited for having dangerous animals.

