3 men charged with running sex, drug trafficking ring out of ABQ motel

The documents state that the motel’s manager, Kamal Bhula, orchestrated the drug and human trafficking ring, and his employees, convicted felons Jonathan craft and Willie Horton served as "lookouts," "security" and "enforcers."

Investigators said the motel would charge prostitutes double to stay in the rooms, in addition to a surcharge for each “John.”

Law enforcement also reported finding firearms, heroin, meth, cocaine and pills on the property.

Two bank accounts that are allegedly connected to Bhula have been seized.

Bhula, Craft and Horton are facing numerous charges related to drug and sex trafficking and money laundering.

The motel is no longer operational.