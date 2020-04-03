3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 495

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 03, 2020 04:24 PM
Created: April 03, 2020 03:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state Health Department announced three new COVID-19-related death in New Mexico.
As of Friday, a total of 10 people had died from COVID-19 in New Mexico.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 92 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 495.
That latest cases include:
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Friday that 41 people in the state were hospitalized and 18 were on ventilators.
The governor announced also 34 people have recovered from the disease.
The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions.
New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.
For the latest COVID-19 coverage, click here. To find local resources, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company