3 people implicated in Española kidnapping to remain behind bars until trial

Kai Porter
Created: March 06, 2020 05:11 PM
ESPAÑOLA, N.M.— Three people who are implicated in an Española kidnapping faced a judge Friday for a pretrial detention hearing.
The victim testified in court, explaining how she was kidnapped at gunpoint by her drug dealer and two other people.
"The whole time she was like, ‘Just kill the [expletive], just kill her. Come on I’ll shoot her,' she would be saying. ‘I’ll kill the [expletive],’” the victim said.
The suspects—Brenton Rael, Kevin Gonzales and Leann Romero—are accused of tying up and beating the victim then pouring bleach on her to destroy any evidence on her body. The three tried to give the victim a fatal overdose of heroin before pushing her off a bridge into a river near Española last month.
“I felt my feet hit the rocks and I pushed myself up. I just stayed floating there because I was so tired and just wanted them to think I was dead so they'd leave me alone. I floated down until I thought I was a little safe and I got out of the water,” the victim said.
Prosecutors said Rael believed the victim stole drugs from him and the trio planned to murder the victim and make it look like an overdose.
"I had to cross over like three fences until I finally found a house and I was able to knock for help,” the victim said.
Judge Jason Lidyard ultimately decided to hold the suspects until trial.
"The court finds that there is clear and convincing evidence that each of the defendants poses a danger to others in the community,” he said.
