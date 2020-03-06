3 people implicated in Española kidnapping to remain behind bars until trial

“I felt my feet hit the rocks and I pushed myself up. I just stayed floating there because I was so tired and just wanted them to think I was dead so they'd leave me alone. I floated down until I thought I was a little safe and I got out of the water,” the victim said.

Prosecutors said Rael believed the victim stole drugs from him and the trio planned to murder the victim and make it look like an overdose.

"I had to cross over like three fences until I finally found a house and I was able to knock for help,” the victim said.

Judge Jason Lidyard ultimately decided to hold the suspects until trial.

"The court finds that there is clear and convincing evidence that each of the defendants poses a danger to others in the community,” he said.