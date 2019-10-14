3 people injured in Gallup skate park shooting | KOB 4
3 people injured in Gallup skate park shooting

Justine Lopez
October 14, 2019 09:38 PM

GALLUP, N.M.- Police are investigating a shooting at the Gallup Skate Park Monday evening.

Three males were shot and are currently being treated for their injuries at a local hospital.

One suspect is in custody and the other, 18-year-old Deshawn Yazzie, is still at large.

Yazzie is a Native American male, about 5'7" and 130 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with red lettering, black or blue sweatpants, white shoes and a white fisherman-style hat.

Yazzie was seen heading southbound and may still be in the area.

He is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.

If anyone has any information about the incident or Yazzie's whereabouts they are asked to call 911. People can remain anonymous.

Details are limited at this time.

Justine Lopez


Updated: October 14, 2019 09:38 PM
Created: October 14, 2019 09:22 PM

