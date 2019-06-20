3 weeks later, daughter still searching for missing mother | KOB 4
3 weeks later, daughter still searching for missing mother

Faith Egbuonu
June 20, 2019 05:48 PM

RUIDOSO, N.M. — A New Mexico woman disappeared more than three weeks ago, and still no word on what happened to her. Her daughter, Heidi Johnson, is desperate for answers. 

Heidi said she's lost without her mother and best friend. 

"My son was very close with her. She was a wonderful grandma. She has two little grandbabies," Heidi said. "Two boys, and they both love her very much and miss her." 

Police said Jean A. Johnson, 70, was last seen at her Capitan home on May 27. She disappeared, but her car and personal belongings were left behind. 

"The New Mexico State Police assisted the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office with issuing out a Silver Alert for Jean A. Johnson," said NMSP spokesperson Dusty Francisco. 

There's been no trace of Jean ever since. Heidi has decided to take matters into her own hands.

"I went to Albuquerque about a week and a half ago, and was referred to a psychic who has worked with law enforcement in the past, and she told me my mother was buried in the woods somewhere near Lincoln County," Johnson said. "Kind of up the hill, in the trees – not on a trail, but off a trail."

Heidi said she's beginning to lose hope, but believes some kind of closure will bring her peace of mind. 

"I knew something bad happened. She didn't just wander off. She was taken from her home," Heidi said. 

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating. If anyone knows anything about the disappearance of Jean A. Johnson, call the sheriff's office at (575) 648-2341. 

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: June 20, 2019 05:48 PM
Created: June 20, 2019 04:26 PM

