3 years later, Legislature gives ethical advice to member

The Associated Press
October 22, 2019 06:23 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - It has taken three years for the New Mexico Legislature to answer a request for advice about ethical conduct by one of its members.
    
A legislative ethics panel on Monday endorsed a six-page opinion that lawmakers can rely on to provide immunity from sanctions.
    
It says that a lawmaker must assiduously avoid using a legislative position for professional advantage and that public disclosure is the "polestar" for managing conflicts of interest.
    
Legislative Council Service Director Raúl Burciaga says the request was submitted three years ago by a lawmaker who wishes to remain anonymous.
    
It asks about appropriate conduct for a legislator who works as an attorney at a law firm that has state contracts and has partners who are registered lobbyists, as well as other situations.

