30-day state police operation aims to relieve APD

Sgt. Perea also helped with the Metro Surge, an operation that stationed 50 NMSP officers in Albuquerque last summer to help reduce violent crime.

"And all the supervisors, we were given an APD radio, so we could hear all the calls that are going out and it was an eye opener for me, it really was because, I knew they were busy, but I didn't realize how busy,” he said.

State police will primarily help with crashes, but will also be looking for traffic violations during peak travel times.

"They're so busy out in the neighborhoods and on the surface streets, they can't touch the interstate very much, so that's where we come in,” Sgt. Perea said.

State police said they will consult with APD after the 30-day period to determine if they still need help monitoring the interstates.