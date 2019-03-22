30 license plates stolen in two weeks in NE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 30 license plates have been stolen from the Netherwood Park area in two weeks.
Michelle Auer and her daughter were visiting her mom in a nursing home.
"Sometime between 9 and 5 a.m., we didn't know who it was, but they came and stole both of our license plates from out of state," Auer said.
Colorado license plates that they needed to be replaced before getting pulled over.
"I had to fill out a report, you're supposed to be there in person in Colorado, but my husband was able to send me a report that I had to fill out and on top of everything I'm going through right now, it was a lot of work," she said. "I was planning on staying here for a week. It ended up being two weeks."
Albuquerque police said that if plates are stolen, it needs to be reported to the police immediately so they can trace that plate if they find it on a stolen car.
Stealing a license plate is a misdemeanor.
