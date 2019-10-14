30 years later: Bowling alley massacre still unsolved

"It was a mass shooting before that term became popular, unfortunately," said Dan Trujillo, a spokesperson the Las Cruces Police Department.

“Throughout the years our investigators receive calls periodically on this, and we investigate thoroughly," he added.

According to Trujillo, the case's lead detective recently traveled to Arizona, Colorado and Utah in hopes of cracking the case.

However, family members of the victims are worried the case may never get solved.

“I don’t see it, I don’t see it getting solved," said Audrey Martinez-Teran.

Martinez-Teran lost her husband, Steven Teran, and two daughters, 6-year-old Paula and 2-year-old Valerie.

Amy Houser, 13, was also shot and killed.

Fortunately, three people survived the shooting including 12-year-old Melissa Repass and her mother Stephanie Senac. However, Senac passed away several years later from injuries related to the shooting.

The bowling alley's cook Ida Holguin also survived.

According to LCPD, the two gunmen stole about $5,000 before setting the bowling alley office on fire.

Martinez-Teran told KOB 4 she had just been dropped off by Steven Teran before the incident happened.

“We heard sirens all morning long," said Martinez-Teran.

"Of course there wasn’t no cell phones then, so I kept calling the bowling alley. I was getting very nervous because they weren’t answering," she added.

Police said they always see a spike in tips around the shooting's anniversary. They hope the 30th anniversary will bring new information that leads to an arrest or at least the identities of the suspects.

“We still know that there’s somebody out there. We still have somebody in our community or in our state or in our region who has vital information that they can probably share with us but for whatever reason they’re holding back," said Trujillo.

Martinez-Teran said she's reminded of the shooting when she hears about mass shootings in the news including the recent one at a Wal-Mart in El Paso.

”It just didn’t happen, you know, nobody would ever pull a massacre like that," she said.

She said she thinks the bowling alley case is no longer a priority for LCPD -- if it was, someone would be arrested.

“I know that 30 years makes it a cold case. It’s just, it's not cold to my family," she said.

Police disagree.

"It was never an easy case to begin with," Trujillo said. "If you remember the facts of the case, there were several people shot and then the suspects started fire to the small office where the incident happened. So Las Cruces Fire had to go in there and put out the fire first which covered up some of the evidence, unfortunately. And destroyed some of the evidence.”

According to LCPD, they are still investigating tips and testing DNA evidence at a crime lab in Santa Fe.

Martinez-Teran and LCPD are urging anyone with information to report it to police.

“Turn it in and let’s see what happens," Martinez-Teran said.

"All I can see is if you got something you know, turn it in and hopefully it’ll become priority," she added.

Police are also offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the identifies of the suspects responsible for the murders.

People can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.