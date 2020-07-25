30,000 New Mexicans could be impacted by new SNAP benefit rule

Joy Wang
Updated: July 25, 2020 10:30 PM
Created: July 25, 2020 05:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —A new SNAP rule could impact 30,000 New Mexican’s ability to put food on the table for their families.
“Everyone should have access to food. It's important for all of us regardless of who we are or where we come from. You shouldn't go hungry. Period,” said Christy Chapman, with the Native American Budget and Policy Institute.
The rule limits unemployed adults to just three months of food assistance in a three-year period and ties those benefits to jobs.
“So, the rule before allowed states to obtain waivers when unemployment rates were high, and individuals could not meet their work requirements. This new rule takes that ability away, especially for tribal communities where unemployment rates can be as high as over 50%,” said Chapman.
Chapman said the current administration did not consult with sovereign nations before implementing the change.
“Tribes who are separate sovereigns are their own government entities; they will not be allowed to request the waiver. What they would have to do is ask the state—the state of New Mexico. Ask the state to apply for the waiver on behalf of the tribe, which again goes against separate sovereign tribe-to-tribe or government-to-government consultation,” she said.
Federal court has temporarily stopped the rule and Congress has suspended the rule because of the current health emergency. Both entities have the power to permanently block it.
“Where job opportunities are scarce, and where our people are literally fighting for their lives—if the rule is continued to push for and the injunction got lifted, it leaves us without a means to survive,” Chapman said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company