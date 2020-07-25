30,000 New Mexicans could be impacted by new SNAP benefit rule

Chapman said the current administration did not consult with sovereign nations before implementing the change.

“Tribes who are separate sovereigns are their own government entities; they will not be allowed to request the waiver. What they would have to do is ask the state—the state of New Mexico. Ask the state to apply for the waiver on behalf of the tribe, which again goes against separate sovereign tribe-to-tribe or government-to-government consultation,” she said.

Federal court has temporarily stopped the rule and Congress has suspended the rule because of the current health emergency. Both entities have the power to permanently block it.

“Where job opportunities are scarce, and where our people are literally fighting for their lives—if the rule is continued to push for and the injunction got lifted, it leaves us without a means to survive,” Chapman said.



