311 reports reveal 961 open cases of abandoned vehicles

"My outreach coordinator currently is out as we speak in the city making sure that these cases, whether or not they're truly there,” said Carrie Prothero, 311 director.

Prothero said she has one outreach coordinator looking into which abandoned cars need to be addressed.

Officials in the mayor’s office later said 311 has two people looking into which abandoned car cases need to be addressed.

311 is also routing cases of abandoned vehicles on private property to the planning department to better address those cases.

KOB 4 tracked another abandoned vehicle that was reported to 311 Monday of a Scion with Florida plates.

Residents complained the car is an eyesore and has been taking up the same parking space for six months.

Those same neighbors will soon learn the car won’t be moved soon. The case was closed today. According to the 311 app, that’s because whoever reported the Scion did not provide enough information.