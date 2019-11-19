311 reports reveal 961 open cases of abandoned vehicles | KOB 4
311 reports reveal 961 open cases of abandoned vehicles

Ryan Laughlin
Created: November 19, 2019 06:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Abandoned vehicles are the most common unresolved 311 calls the city of Albuquerque is dealing with.

According to a 311 call report for July through October of this year, there are 961 unresolved reports of abandoned vehicles.

City leaders say part of the problem is the volume of calls and deciphering which abandoned cars still need be addressed.

KOB 4 went to check out a report of an abandoned scooter in an alley, but it was nowhere to be found. The 311 app showed the scooter was reported in 2016 and was shown as a still open case.

"My outreach coordinator currently is out as we speak in the city making sure that these cases, whether or not they're truly there,” said Carrie Prothero, 311 director.

Prothero said she has one outreach coordinator looking into which abandoned cars need to be addressed.

Officials in the mayor’s office later said 311 has two people looking into which abandoned car cases need to be addressed.

311 is also routing cases of abandoned vehicles on private property to the planning department to better address those cases.

KOB 4 tracked another abandoned vehicle that was reported to 311 Monday of a Scion with Florida plates.

Residents complained the car is an eyesore and has been taking up the same parking space for six months.

Those same neighbors will soon learn the car won’t be moved soon. The case was closed today. According to the 311 app, that’s because whoever reported the Scion did not provide enough information.


