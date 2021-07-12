Two earthquakes reported in northern New Mexico | KOB 4

KOB Web Staff
July 12, 2021
Created: July 12, 2021 10:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two earthquakes shook up parts of northern New Mexico Monday morning.

The quakes were centered nearly two miles east of Capulin in Rio Arriba County, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The first quake, a magnitude 4.2, happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday. The second quake, a magnitude 3.7, happened about half an hour later.

