Two earthquakes reported in northern New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 12, 2021 11:42 AM
Created: July 12, 2021 10:56 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two earthquakes shook up parts of northern New Mexico Monday morning.
The quakes were centered nearly two miles east of Capulin in Rio Arriba County, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The first quake, a magnitude 4.2, happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday. The second quake, a magnitude 3.7, happened about half an hour later.
