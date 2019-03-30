38 acres added to Albuquerque's open space property
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Open Space Division celebrated its 35th anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday morning.
The City of Albuquerque added just over 38 acres of protected land to our public open space.
The Logan Ranch and Chant properties were acquired. Both are located in southeast Albuquerque in the Tijeras Arroyo — a popular area for New Mexico wildlife including deer, bobcats and raptors.
"These additions to our Open Space network will help us protect Albuquerque's natural heritage and ensure that future generations will be able to enjoy it as well," Mayor Tim Keller said.
Those properties were purchased with money from impact fees.
