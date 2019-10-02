39 accused violent offenders arrested during crime-fighting operation in ABQ
October 02, 2019 05:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced Wednesday that 39 people had been arrested in a crime-fighting operation that targeted accused violent offenders.
According to Balderas, Operation Steel Net was conducted over a 48-hour period in the metro area.
Most of the people who were arrested face charges for domestic violence.
Keller said a majority of the murders in Albuquerque are the result of domestic violence, addiction or a weapon in the home.
“We're trying to work on that in every aspect of that but it means prosecutions, it means every aspect of the criminal justice system and it especially means doing what we can with respect to prevention,” Keller said.
In 2019, there have been 19 domestic violence-related murders.
Keller said new training will help Albuquerque police officers investigate domestic violence, and help prosecutors.
“It's about actually delivering justice for our communities and our families and that's what this partnership with the attorney general's office is all about," Keller said.
