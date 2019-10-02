39 accused violent offenders arrested during crime-fighting operation in ABQ | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

39 accused violent offenders arrested during crime-fighting operation in ABQ

Patrick Hayes
October 02, 2019 05:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced Wednesday that 39 people had been arrested in a crime-fighting operation that targeted accused violent offenders.

Advertisement

According to Balderas, Operation Steel Net was conducted over a 48-hour period in the metro area.

Most of the people who were arrested face charges for domestic violence.

Keller said a majority of the murders in Albuquerque are the result of domestic violence, addiction or a weapon in the home.

“We're trying to work on that in every aspect of that but it means prosecutions, it means every aspect of the criminal justice system and it especially means doing what we can with respect to prevention,” Keller said.

In 2019, there have been 19 domestic violence-related murders.

Keller said new training will help Albuquerque police officers investigate domestic violence, and help prosecutors.

“It's about actually delivering justice for our communities and our families and that's what this partnership with the attorney general's office is all about," Keller said.

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Updated: October 02, 2019 05:09 PM
Created: October 02, 2019 04:35 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

39 accused violent offenders arrested during crime-fighting operation in ABQ
39 accused violent offenders arrested during crime-fighting operation in ABQ
Fatal crash leads to closure along 2nd Street in South Valley
Fatal crash leads to closure along 2nd Street in South Valley
Attorney claims his client is not competent to stand trial in child abuse cases
Attorney claims his client is not competent to stand trial in child abuse cases
A look inside one of New Mexico's priciest estates on the market
A look inside one of New Mexico's priciest estates on the market
Woman files lawsuit after her baby dies while giving birth in MDC
Woman files lawsuit after her baby dies while giving birth in MDC
Advertisement



Woman files lawsuit after her baby dies while giving birth in MDC
Woman files lawsuit after her baby dies while giving birth in MDC
Fatal crash leads to closure along 2nd Street in South Valley
Fatal crash leads to closure along 2nd Street in South Valley
Neighbors upset with noise caused by rodeo after-parties.
Neighbors upset with noise caused by rodeo after-parties.
Crime & safety report shows improvement, areas of concern
Crime & safety report shows improvement, areas of concern
39 accused violent offenders arrested during crime-fighting operation in ABQ
39 accused violent offenders arrested during crime-fighting operation in ABQ