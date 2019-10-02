39 accused violent offenders arrested during crime-fighting operation in ABQ

Keller said a majority of the murders in Albuquerque are the result of domestic violence, addiction or a weapon in the home.

“We're trying to work on that in every aspect of that but it means prosecutions, it means every aspect of the criminal justice system and it especially means doing what we can with respect to prevention,” Keller said.

In 2019, there have been 19 domestic violence-related murders.

Keller said new training will help Albuquerque police officers investigate domestic violence, and help prosecutors.

“It's about actually delivering justice for our communities and our families and that's what this partnership with the attorney general's office is all about," Keller said.